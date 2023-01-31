APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department announced that one of its K9s will be out of action for some time.

According to authorities, last week, K9 Onyx suffered an off-duty torn CCL injury, an injury that is the dog version of a torn ACL.

Onyx, along with his partner Officer Josh Rieth, was sworn into the Appleton Police Department back in October of 2022.

Photo Courtesy of K9’s for a Safer Community-Appleton Police Department

The duo spent six years in law enforcement with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department before joining the Appleton Police department.

Authorities say Onyx had his CCL repaired at UW Veterinary Care and is expected to be back to full health after 6 to 8 weeks of recovery.