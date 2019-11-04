Appleton kids collect more than 2,800 items for St. Joseph’s food pantry

A local family is lending the community a helping hand with their own flag football tournament.

At the start of October Local 5 talked to several young Appleton students who wanted to collect at least 1,000 items for the St. Joseph food pantry.

They more than doubled that goal, they have collected more than 2,800 food items.



Sunday’s flag football tournament was their last effort to collect food and monetary donations.

The students talked about how generous the community has been with their contributions.

“Somebody donated $700 worth (of food) instead of going out to dinner for their anniversary,” says middle schooler Macy Hartjes. “You can just see how many people helped even though they didn’t even know us.”

Nearly $600 raised will go to the Collin Krivoshein Memorial; the Hortonville senior died in a car crash last week.