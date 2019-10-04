Appleton kids create their own food drive to help St. Joseph’s food pantry stock shelves

A couple of weeks ago Local 5 told you a local food pantry was struggling to stock the shelves during the most critical time of the year for area families.

Now a group of kids is finding a way to help St. Joseph’s Food Pantry replenish their warehouse.

The annual Bay-Lakes Council Boy Scouts of America Food Drive was re-scheduled for next spring.

That drive is one of the two biggest contributors for St. Joseph’s every year.

“A friend of mine messaged me and said, ‘Let’s do something with the kids on an early release day, something community-minded’ and that same day I had seen the story about St. Joseph’s Food Pantry needing food this fall and so it seemed like a no-brainer,” says mother Jessica Hartjes.

Once this group of middle and elementary school kids learned one of the most crucial food drives wasn’t happening this fall, they got to work.

“So far it’s been so fun,” says Macy Hartjes. “Gavin and I made a flyer, we got to draw it and then we copied it and we go out to our neighborhoods and put the flyers in everybody’s mailboxes.”

300 flyers later the kids have collected about 200 items in bins at the end of their driveways to date.

They want to collect at least 1,000 items by November 3.

“It’d be amazing to reach 1,000, but I know the community can back his idea and talk about it, share it and hopefully they’ll far exceed their goal,” says Jessica.

“We can feed lots of people and they don’t need to be hungry over this winter time and they can feed their families and their kids.”

There are other drop-off locations – Amaze and Grace and Sprout Family Chiropractic in Appleton are both drop-off locations.

To make a donation click here.