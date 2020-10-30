Appleton launches plan to bring some high school students back

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Monday, high schools in the Appleton Area School District will begin phasing in opportunities for students in the areas of social-emotional learning, academics, clubs, and athletics in accordance with safety protocols that were established at the start of the school year before going to fully virtual learning.

The Virtual Plus Academic Model, according to a letter shared with families, will have three preliminary phases:

Phase One, which will include students who have an identified need in the area of executive functioning skills, social/ emotional support, English Learners, and other academic needs. These students will be identified by site student support teams using both qualitative and quantitative data.

Phase Two will offer opportunities for students who need access to equipment and learning resources to help them solidify their virtual learning, again based on data that indicates individual needs.

Phase Three will provide limited opportunities for students who have been identified by our student support team data to opt into essential learning experiences in other areas.



The school district says all phases will be evaluated and assessed weekly to determine possible phase progressions.

Optional co-curricular opportunities will be offered outside of the school day as well. Safety protocols such as wearing masks, physically distancing, and using check-in procedures will be followed.

The district says the Virtual Plus model to bring students back is very fluid and can change direction quickly.

In August, the Appleton Area School District Board of Education recommended an enhanced fully virtual instruction plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Earlier this week, a group of Appleton parents launched a recall against Appleton Area School District school board members.