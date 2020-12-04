Appleton leads NE Wisconsin in LGBTQ rights and protections, according to national report

(WFRV) — For the past nine years, the Human Rights Campaign has sponsored a national survey of LGBTQ protections called the Municipality Equality Index.

“This is a tool for advocates and decision makers on the local level to take stock of where they land,” Xavier Persad, Senior Legislative Counsel for the Human Rights Campaign.

Persad also authored the MEI.

“We’re looking at city services, we’re looking at law enforcement, and the city’s leadership and public display and support of LGBTQ equality,” he explained.

In Wisconsin, seven cities were rated on the index.

Persad says the state followed a national trend.

“This year, we have the highest national average increase ever in the nine-year history of this report,” he told Local 5.

In Northeast Wisconsin, Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh participated in the index.

Out of 100 possible points, Green Bay scored a 60, Oshkosh a 61, and Appleton a 74.

“We work very hard to pursue and to implement our commitment to LGBTQ issues in the city of Appleton,” Karen Nelson, Diversity & Inclusion Coordinator for the City of Appleton told Local 5.

LGBTQ Liaison to the Mayor’s Office is also a part of Karen Nelson’s title.

For the past three years, she’s worked to continue increasing Appleton’s score.

“This is not easy,” she said. “We have to provide documentation for every single claim that we make in terms of supporting the LGBTQ community.”

Persad says that knowing where a municipality stands with that community is important.

“When you send the message that your city is inclusive, that attracts the best and brightest talent,” he explained, “as well as businesses looking to open, headquarter, or expand in a different locality.”

“We want the LGBTQ community in the City of Appleton to be comfortable to feel that they are welcome and that they belong,” Nelson said.

Wisconsin cities scored an average of 74 points on the MEI.

That’s 10 points higher than the country’s average of 64.

