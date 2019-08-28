Appleton: Man accused of impersonating US Marshal to avoid work

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton man is facing charges after allegedly impersonating a Deputy US Marshal.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment against 31-year-old Adam Fevold of Appleton Tuesday, according to US Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Fevold was also a felon in possession of a firearm, according to officials.

He now faces maximum penalties of three and ten years’ imprisonment, respectively, fines of $250,000, and three years of supervised release.

The indictment states Fevold pretended to be a Deputy US Marshal to avoid work at his private employer. It further alleges he falsely represented to the company that he possessed and was authorized to use U.S. Marshal-issued credentials and equipment, including a badge, handcuffs, a heat-seeking drone, and bulletproof glass and emergency lights on his vehicle.

During the same period, Fevold was a convicted felon unlawfully possessing a Romanian-made 7.62-millimeter semi-automatic rifle.

The US Marshals Service and the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.