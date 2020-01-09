Appleton man arrested for 20 counts of possession of child pornography

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton man has been arrested for 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

Appleton Police say 53-year-old Richard Cook was arrested Wednesday afternoon following an investigation into online activity.

Appleton investigators say they received information that Cook was sharing and receiving child pornography through multiple social media platforms. Through further investigation, officials say they uncovered numerous images of child pornography.

This case is ongoing, according to police.

“Incidents like this remind us of the importance of online safety and awareness,” police say, “The Appleton Police Department will continue to make the safety of our children a priority. Please take the time to talk with your children about safety online.”