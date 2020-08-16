FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton man arrested for 7th OWI

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old Appleton man has been arrested for his 7th OWI, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.

Authorities say a State Trooper responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival, the State Trooper learned 60-year-old Scott Sonnleitner of Appleton had tipped his motorcycle and not crashed.

After the State Trooper detected an odor of intoxicants while speaking with Sonnleitner, and field sobriety tests, Sonnleitner was arrested for his 7th Operating While Intoxicated.

