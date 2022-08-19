MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to meet up with a local 15-year-old girl.

According to a release, Grant Stamper, 30, was identified after law enforcement answered n online personal ad. Through the investigation, it was determined that Stamper was actively seeking a sexual relationship through a social media app.

Stamper then allegedly agreed to meet for the purpose of sexual activity with a subject that was represented by law enforcement as a 15-year-old girl.

Stamper traveled to Manitowoc County for the arranged meeting, when he was taken into custody for child enticement and use of a computer to facilitate a sex crime.

The investigation is ongoing at this time to determine if there are any additional victims that may have been involved with Stamper. If anyone has information related to this investigation, you can call the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was provided at this time. Local 5 News will update this if any further details are released.