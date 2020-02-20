FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton man arrested for sexual assault of a child, possession of child porn

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man has been arrested for Sexual Assault of a Child and Possession of Child Pornography, according to Appleton Police.

According to authorities, 44-year-old Troy Meyer was arrested Wednesday morning after Appleton Police executed a search warrant at a home on the city’s south side.

The warrant was issued after an investigation from a cyber tip that Meyer was sharing and receiving child pornography through social media.

During the initial stages of the investigation, investigators say they uncovered numerous images of child pornography including a video of him sexually assaulting a child.

Meyer was reportedly taken into custody and held in the Calumet County Jail for two counts of 1st Degree Incest with a Child, two Counts of 1st degree Sexual Assault of a Child and six counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Authorities say they continue to investigate this incident.

