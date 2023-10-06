WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wrightstown arrested an Appleton man outside a Dollar General after a suspicious person check revealed drugs and a large amount of cash.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 43-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody early Friday morning.

Officers responded to a Dollar General for a suspicious person, and through the course of the investigation, they found that the individual possessed drugs and a large amount of cash.

The man was booked into the Brown County Jail for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school.

Additionally, Wrightstown Police say the man was arrested for felony bail jumping and warrants pertaining to drugs and firearms.

No additional details were provided.