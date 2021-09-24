Appleton man cited for 1st OWI after hitting a house, squad car, tree, & post at Kwik Trip

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was cited for multiple traffic violations after he allegedly hit numerous things with his car, including a house and an officer’s squad car.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, on Sept. 20 around 11 p.m. officers were notified of a vehicle that reportedly hit a house and a tree before fleeing the scene. The incident happened at the 100 block of West 6th Street.

A nearby officer saw a vehicle on Lawe Street with heavy damage and fit the description of the one that hit the tree and house. The car pulled into a Kwik Trip store and hit one of the concrete posts in the parking stalls.

When the officer pulled behind the car and got out of his vehicle the suspect suddenly reversed and hit the officer’s squad car. The suspect then pulled forward hitting the concrete post again. The officer pulled his vehicle up even more, but the suspect back up again and hit the squad car for the second time.

A second officer arrived on the scene and was able to take the driver into custody. Over the course of the incident, there were no reported injuries. The driver was a 27-year-old man from Appleton and was cited for multiple traffic violations including:

Reckless driving

1st offense operating while intoxicated

The drive was booked into Outagamie County Jail on a probation violation.

The squad car that was backed into received some damage, but was reportedly still in service.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.