FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was convicted for his role in a drunk driving crash that killed two people, paralyzed one and injured another back in 2020.

According to District Attorney Eric Toney, Samuel Coppersmith was found guilty of four felonies for an incident that happened on July 19, 2020. He was the driver of a vehicle that crashed in Fond du Lac County and ended up killing two people.

22-year-old Malik Bridges and 49-year-old Nana Yaw Yeboah died from the crash. Authorities said that multiple liquor bottles were found at the scene of the crash. Blood tests showed that Coppersmith had a 2.3 ug/L of Delta-9 marijuana in his system.

He also reportedly had a blood alcohol concentration between 0.097 and 0.122 g/100mL.

“Drunk driving and drugged driving lead to devastating results on our roadways. Here it led to two dead, one paralyzed, and another seriously injured as a result of the irresponsible and dangerous actions of this defendant choosing to drive drunk with marijuana in his system. We will continue to work with law enforcement to aggressively prosecute drunk driving and drugged driving cases for the protection of all those on our roadways,” said Toney.

Coppersmith was convicted of the following charges:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Motor Vehicle

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle – Great Bodily Harm (two counts)

Knowingly Operating Motor Vehicle while Suspended – Causing Death

Coppersmith’s sentencing date is scheduled for July 6 at 8:30 a.m. He faces over 40 years of initial confinement and 28 years of extended supervision.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.