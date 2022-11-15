CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The initial investigation revealed a pickup truck being driven by a 60-year-old man from Shiocton traveling southbound on Cty Tk A, approaching Cty Tk S.

At the same time, a passenger car driven by a 58-year-old man from Appleton was driving westbound on Cty Tk S, approaching a stop sign at Cty Tk A.

The driver of the westbound passenger car failed to yield the right-of-way to the pickup truck and was hit. The driver also died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The intersection was closed by law enforcement for around three and a half hours due to the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this should more details become available on the crash in the town of Center.