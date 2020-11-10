Appleton man dead after hitting deer with motorcycle, getting hit by semi

ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac County on Monday.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to a motorocylce crash on Highway 26 near Rose-Eld Road in the Township of Rosendale.

When crews responded to the scene, they determined the motorcyclist struck a deer and the operator was injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, initial reports indicate the motorcyclist, a 37-year-old Appleton man, was traveling northbound on Highway 26 and struck a deer on the roadway. The motorcycle was then struck by a southbound semi.

The Appleton man was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say the semi was operated by a 53-year-old Kimberly man and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Latest Stories