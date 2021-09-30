WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Appleton man dead, Fond du Lac woman injured during crash

Local News

PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One Appleton man is dead and a Fond du Lac woman is injured after their vehicles collided on Wednesday afternoon in the town of Princeton.

According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3:30 p.m. deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on STH 23 near CTH W.

Upon arrival, officers say they found one of the victims involved had been killed during the crash. After further investigation into the incident, deputies determined the crash resulted when a black Jeep SUV heading westbound crossed the center line and struck a white Ford SUV heading eastbound head-on.

The driver of the white Ford SUV was identified as a 51-year-old man from Appleton. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep SUV was identified as a 43-year-old woman from Fond Du Lac. She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries.

