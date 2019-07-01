Appleton man dies in motorcycle crash

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) — A 61-year-old Appleton man is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Sunday night.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on State Highway 32 near County Highway W in the town of Mountain at around 8:12 a.m. Deputies who first arrived on the scene found the driver of the motorcycle seriously injured after he was struck by a car, which was driven by a 32-year-old Phelps man.

The Appleton man driving the motorcycle was being taken to the hospital by an ambulance, but he died on the way there. The Phelps man driving the car was uninjured from the crash.