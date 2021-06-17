Appleton man drives wrong way in roundabout, on sidewalks, arrested after crash

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – Wrightstown Police saw a car partially in the ditch drive head-on towards officers and then into the opposite lane of traffic and sidewalks before crashing into a tree.

According to the Wrightstown Police Department, on June 17 around 3:24 a.m. officers responded to the area of Bengal Lane for a reported vehicle that was driving down the road slowly without headlights. It was also reported that the vehicle was squealing its tires.

Authorities say a vehicle on Plum Road was partially in the ditch, and when the officer turned on his emergency lights, the vehicle pulled out and drove head-on towards officers.

The driver fled onto High Street at high speeds and then crossed the median and driving into the opposite lane of traffic and onto sidewalks. The vehicle also went into a roundabout in the wrong direction.

After completing a full circle in the round-a-bout the vehicle went off down into the ravine and crashed into a tree.

Following a quick search, a 31-year-old Appleton man was taken into custody on the following charges:

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Eluding an Officer

Suspicion of Impaired Driving

The investigation is ongoing, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.