Appleton man drowns after trying to save child at Marquette Co. campground

MONTELLO, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton man died after trying to help his child who was struggling in the water at a Marquette County campground.

According to Local 5’s Madison affiliate, Channel 3000, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 2 p.m. Saturday from the Lake of the Woods Campground in Crystal Lake Township.

Officials say 36-year-old Erik Williams went into the water to help his child. The child was able to make it to the shore, but Williams did not make it out of the water.

Bystanders tried to resuscitate him until emergency responders arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The drowning remains under investigation.