WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine after pleading guilty to the charge back in April.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), law enforcement agents began a drug investigation into Ari Lor in January 2022.

Authorities say that GPS location data from Lor’s cellphone showed he was driving towards Wausau from his home in Appleton on June 20, 2022. Based on information gained during the investigation, agents believed Lor was planning to meet co-defendant Devin Needham to buy meth.

Officers eventually would search a minivan that Lor reportedly got into after an alleged drug deal, finding roughly one pound of meth in a white plastic bag.

Lor’s criminal history includes four prior felony convictions, including convictions for strangulation and suffocation and possession with intent to distribute amphetamine.

Lor was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson on June 29.