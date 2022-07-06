FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old from Appleton has been sentenced to 20 years as a result of an OWI crash that killed two passengers.

According to authorities, on July 19, 2020, around 9 p.m., Samuel Coppersmith was driving on I-41 northbound through Fond du Lac County when he lost control of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to roll over.

The crash lead to the death of two passengers, 22-year-old Malik Bridges and 49-year-old Nana Yaw Yeboah, and caused significant injuries to two additional passengers.

A release states that two blood tests were taken after the crash. A blood draw taken just before midnight on July 19, reflected a .097 BAC. The blood results also show that Coppersmith’s blood contained marijuana, including 2.3 ug/L of delta 9 THC.

District Attorney Eric J. Toney announced today that Coppersmith was sentenced to 20 years of initial confinement and 7 years of extended supervision with 3 years of consecutive probation.

Coppersmith was convicted of the following charges:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Motor Vehicle

Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle – Great Bodily Harm (two counts)

Knowingly Operating Motor Vehicle while Suspended – Causing Death

“This was a horrific crash in which lives are forever changed based on the actions of this defendant to drink, use marijuana, and get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Toney. “This sentence will not bring back those that were killed or take away the injuries and anguish from the victims and their families but I hope it serves as a strong deterrent and message not to drink or use drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

