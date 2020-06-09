Appleton man in critical condition after being thrown from motorcycle

TOWN OF BLACK CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) — A 54-year-old Appleton man is in critical condition Monday night, after crashing his motorcycle into a ditch.

Around 7:33 p.m., the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene of the crash in the area of County Tk PP, south of County Tk B in the Town of Black Creek.

Deputies arriving on scene say the man was northbound on Cty Tk PP when he failed to negotiate a curve and entered the east ditch, causing him to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The male was transported by ThedaStar helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.

The roadway is back open after being closed for several hours.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Black Creek Rescue, Black Creek Fire, ThedaStar helicopter and The Outagamie County Highway Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.