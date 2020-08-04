Appleton man in custody for damaging police vehicles, fleeing officers

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The man accused of damaging three Appleton Police vehicles in late July during a vehicle pursuit has been taken into custody.

According to Appleton Police, 26-year-old Connor Hesson of Appleton was taken into custody Monday night on several felony charges.

On July 23, officers attempted to take Hesson into custody on a Felony Escape warrant. When officers tried stopping Hesson, he drove off at a “high rate of speed” and intentionally struck three different, occupied police vehicles head-on.

Appleton Police says officers in those vehicles were treated for minor injuries. One vehicle had a police K9 inside, but authorities say the dog was unharmed.

Hesson is being held in the Calumet County Jail on charges of Felony Eluding Causing Injury, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting, Misdemeanor Bail-jumping, Felony Bail-jumping, Hit and Run to an Attended Auto, Hit and Run Causing Injury and a Felony Escape warrant.

