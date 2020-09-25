Appleton man indicted by federal grand jury for distributing child porn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man and former part-time Grand Chute Community Service Officer has been indicted in federal court for distributing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Wisconsin announced a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against 23-year-old Casey Welk of Appleton.

Welk was arrested in February of this year for possession of child pornography. Authorities say the investigation began when the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office received a Cyber Tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which indicated that Welk had obtained child pornography online.

Welk was employed as a part-time Community Service Officer with the Grand Chute Police Department; deputies say the Grand Chute Police command staff were notified and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Welk was then charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography in Outagamie County Court.

When law enforcement officers searched Welk’s home and interviewed him, Welk “described his trouble with pornography and the progression from adult pornography to child pornography.” He added that it was “pathetic.”

The Sheriff’s Office reports finding ten images considered child pornography on Welk’s phone and laptop.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Welk is charged with two federal counts of distribution of child pornography. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of incarceration in federal prison.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt, according to authorities. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

