Appleton man indicted for swindling over $1.5M faces 11 charges

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man is being indicted for swindling people over $1.5 million dollars and faces 11 charges related to fraud and identity left.

U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling of the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced an 11-count indictment was unsealed Friday in federal court charging 56-year-old Robert Narvett of Appleton.

The charges include:

four counts of wire fraud

one count of bank fraud

one count of aggravated identity theft

five counts of money laundering

According to the indictment, beginning around Jan. 1, 2014, Narvett defrauded people by promising them he could invest their money and return it with significant interest and dividends.

Officials say Narvett was actually using the money to fund his own lifestyle and to make payments to other people.

The indictment also alleges that Narvett applied for, and obtained, loans from financial institutions in his victims’ names without their authorization. Between 2014 and 2019, Narvett fraudulently obtained over $1.5 million.

In 2013, Narvett was charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with engaging in a fraudulent investment scheme and a judgment in the amount of $654,583.92 was entered against Narvett in Oct. 2014.

Authorities say if Narvett is convicted of wire fraud or money laundering he would face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.

If he is convicted of bank fraud, he would face a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Moreover, if Narvett is convicted of aggravated identity theft, he would face a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison.