FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton man pleads no contest to killing girlfriend, avoids trial

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend in Appleton more than three years ago has pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide.

Johnny Scott’s plea Tuesday in Outagamie County Circuit Court averts a trial that was expected to begin this week.

In an agreement with prosecutors two other charges, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possessing a firearm by a felon, were dismissed.

The 62-year-old Scott was charged with killing 48-year-old Annie Ford at a duplex they shared in September 2017.

Scott is scheduled to be sentenced in Outagamie County Court on June 15.

