Appleton man saved after heart stops beating, reunites with first responders a year later

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – With the assistance of his wife, first-responders, and the Gold Cross Ambulance, an Appleton man was able to stare death in the face and walk away.

In August of 2020, Andrew Haskins suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in his Appleton home. His wife, Doriann Haskins, who was home at the time of the incident quickly called 911 and began administering CPR with the help of an Outagamie County dispatcher until first responders arrived.

Upon arrival, Gold Cross Ambulance and Appleton fire department crews took over CPR procedures, applied an AED, and were able to get Andrew’s heart to beat again. After restarting his heartbeat, first responders faced the challenge that followed: retaining Andrew’s heartbeat.

While taking Andrew to a local hospital, first responders worked diligently to continue life-saving measures until they arrived safely at the hospital where they then transferred Andrew under the care of experienced cardiologists who would carry Andrew through his final hurdle.

With the efforts of his wife, first responders, the Gold Cross Ambulance, and expert cardiologists, Andrew Haskins was able to make a full recovery after nearly losing his life.

Now, almost a year later Andrew is reuniting with the personnel directly involved in saving his life for what is sure to be a reunion of a lifetime. On June 8, Andrew, his wife, and all of the first responders and medical personnel involved will meet for the first time since the incident took place.

The event is meant to not only thank the heroes involved in saving Andrew’s life but to raise awareness of the key components that are critical for saving the life of anyone experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It goes without saying that without these procedures, Andrew wouldn’t be here today.