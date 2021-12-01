Appleton man sentenced to 13 years in prison after trying to meet ’15-year-old’

(WFRV) – An Appleton man has been sentenced to time behind bars after he tried to entice a child to have sexual intercourse.

According to the Eastern District of Wisconsin Acting Attorney General, 36-year-old Neil Frank of Appleton was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison. According to court records, in May 2020, Frank started using social media to speak with a 15-year-old in Appleton. At that time he asked for graphic images and his desire to have sexual intercourse with the child.

In May 2020, he drove to the apartment complex where he believed the 15-year-old lived and was arrested by an undercover officer with the Fox Valley Metro Police Department. At the time of Frank’s arrest, he was a registered sex offender in Wisconsin due to a conviction in 2012 for attempted possession of child pornography.

Following Frank’s release, he will spend five years under supervised release and will continue to be required to register as a sexual offender.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.