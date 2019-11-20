Appleton man sentenced to fed. prison for possessing child porn depicting infants, toddlers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton man has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, 37-year-old Brandon Daul, a registered sex offender, faces 10 years in federal prison after officials found him in possession of numerous images and videos of child pornography, many with infants and toddlers.

Daul had previously been convicted for possession of child pornography in 2011 in Outagamie County.

After being released from prison, Daul will spend 10 years on supervised release.