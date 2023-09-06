APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old Appleton man received a life sentence with no chance of parole on Wednesday for the deadly stabbing of his live-in girlfriend at their apartment back in 2021.

Court records show that Phillip Dellar was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision after being found guilty by a jury trial on May 18.

Back in July 2021, officers with the Fox Crossing Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 1100 block of Valley Road after someone hung up on a 911 call. Officers would later learn that the caller, later identified as Dellar, stated that someone had killed his girlfriend.

When officers arrived, the then 26-year-old Dellar reportedly told authorities that someone came into the apartment and stabbed his 30-year-old girlfriend, Leianna Mule, and killed her.

Dellar was subsequently taken to a local hospital for treatment of wounds sustained during the incident.

Five days after the original incident, investigators took Dellar into custody on a charge of 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide following an extensive investigation.

Dellar is also not eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and the Challenge Incarceration Program.