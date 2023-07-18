APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 37-year-old Appleton man was sentenced to several years in federal prison after an armed standoff with local police back in April.

On Tuesday, Torey D. Robinson was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release for the standoff that happened on April 10 in the City of Appleton.

Court documents showed that Robinson approached officers with the Appleton Police Department and asked what kind of body armor they were wearing.

Less than one hour later, officers were sent to the 1100 block of North Leminwah Street for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, officers heard shots coming from Robinson’s residence, and they later observed him walk out of the residence with a rifle.

A shelter-in-place order was given, and SWAT teams and crisis negotiators were called to the scene. After a standoff that lasted approximately five hours, Robinson was taken into custody.

At the scene, officers located a Diamondback Firearms DB-15 rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition. Robinson, as a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.