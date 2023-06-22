APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton man who went to the roof of a church and shot several bullets in the air while having a standoff with police was sentenced to prison on Wednesday afternoon.

Court records show that 34-year-old James Cooper was sentenced to 15 and a half years in prison, followed by nine years of extended supervision for the incident that happened on May 19, 2022.

Cooper pleaded no contest to 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Discharge Firearm in School Zone, and Possession Firearm-Adjudicated Deliquent of a Felony.

Additionally, Bail Jumping and Disorderly Conduct charges were dismissed but read in by the Outagamie County judge.