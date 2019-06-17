APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) -- Officers arrested an Appleton man Monday afternoon following a shooting on the southeast side of Appleton.

On Sunday at approximately 11:55 PM, officers were dispatched to an apartment on E. Canary Street for a female who sustained a gunshot wound to her arm.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

It is believed the shooting occurred during some type of marijuana transaction.

Officers located and took 26-year-old Ricco M. Campbell into Outagamie County Jail on charges of Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Reckless Injury, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Resisting/Obstructing Arrest.