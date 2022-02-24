APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man, who is a suspect in an active investigation, is in custody after stealing a skid steer in an attempt to evade the police on Thursday morning.

According to the Grand Chute Police Department, at around 8 a.m. officers responded to assist Appleton Police Department in following a suspect who was traveling in a stolen skid steer.

Police said the skid steer entered Grand Chute from Capitol Drive and drove northbound on Gillett Street and then drove westbound on Evergreen Drive, before turning northbound onto the railroad tracks parallel to Gillett Street.

The skid steer then continued northbound along the railroad tracks before heading into a field behind some homes that were located in the 4900 block of Gillett Street.

It was there that officers said they were able to safely approach the skid steer and take the suspect, identified as a 37-year-old Appleton man, into custody.

While the suspect was turned over to the Appleton Police Department as part of their ongoing investigation, Grand Chute police confirmed that they are recommending charges of Criminal Damage to Property, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting for the conduct.

Additionally, the Grand Chute Police Department is thanking the following agencies for their help in keeping the community and property safe during this incident: