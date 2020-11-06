Appleton man ‘very fortunate’ he grabbed onto buoy before entering dam

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is “very fortunate that he was able to grab on to a buoy” before entering a dam along the Fox River after his kayak capsized Friday.

The Appleton Fire Department says they were dispatched to the Fox River shortly before noon for a kayaker who became separated from his kayak. Crews received additional information that the man was hanging on to a buoy in the water near the Memorial Drive Bridge.

Members of the Appleton Fire Department were able to launch rescue boats, locate the man quickly, and pull him to safety from the water.

The man was then brought to shore where authorities determined he had not been injured.

The Appleton Fire Department is urging all boaters to use caution when navigating waters with currents, like the Fox River, and that personal flotation devices are required by law.

“The Appleton male in this situation was very fortunate that he was able to grab on to a buoy that prevents boaters from entering the dam,” the fire department says.

The kayak has yet to be found. Authorities say the red kayak was last seen near River Heath in Appleton.

If spotted. authorities ask that you call the non-emergency number for the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department at 920-832-5605.

Latest Stories