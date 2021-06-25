Appleton man, who killed Manitowoc father and daughter, found guilty

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton man who was charged with the brutal slaying of a Manitowoc man and his daughter back in September 2018, was found guilty in a courtroom on Thursday, nearly three years after the crime was committed.

According to court records, on June 24, after nearly 50 minutes of deliberation, a jury had reached the verdict that 38-year-old Karl Hess of Appleton was guilty to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon.

Court officials report Hess’s bail was revoked, meaning Hess has lost the right to be free before his next sentencing hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on August 13.

The incident took place back on September 9, 2018, when Richard and Jocelyn Miller were found shot and killed inside their Manitowoc home. After further investigation authorities concluded both victims were actually killed two days prior, on September 7.

An investigation into the Miller murders was quickly launched and following after six months, Karl Hess was taken into custody on March 26, 2019, and charged with the murders of Richard and Jocelyn Miller, who were father and daughter.

At one of Hess’s 2019 bail hearings, Hess revealed the contents of his crimes admitting that he had waited for the company to leave the Miller home, before shooting Richard in the head twice with a semi-automatic handgun. Hess then heard Jocelyn crying from her bedroom, and entered the room, seeing her hiding under her comforter, crying and saying “No”. He then said he told her to be quiet, then shot her in the area he thought was her head, killing her.

The apparent motive for the crime was money as Hess was allegedly facing financial hardship. According to the criminal complaint, Karl Hess was friends with Richard Miller and knew that he kept a large amount of cash inside a safe at his home. Police later reported that a safe, wallet, and cell phone were taken from the home after the murders.

Later on, authorities revealed Hess had admitted that he knew what he did was wrong.