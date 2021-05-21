Appleton man with prior child pornography charges, sentenced to 15 years in prison

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man with previous child pornography convictions was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found with child pornography on his phone.

On May 20 41-year-old Darrin McElhatton was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in federal prison. Following his release, McElhatton will spend the rest of his life on supervised release, and will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

According to court records, McElhatton received multiple digital images and videos of child pornography. A routine security check at a Grand Chute motel led to the discovery of child pornography on McElhatton’s cell phone.

McElhatton was previously convicted in Wisconsin state courts for similar crimes involving child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Grand Chute Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse that was launched in May 2006.