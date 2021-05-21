FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton man with prior child pornography charges, sentenced to 15 years in prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man with previous child pornography convictions was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after being found with child pornography on his phone.

On May 20 41-year-old Darrin McElhatton was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in federal prison. Following his release, McElhatton will spend the rest of his life on supervised release, and will also be required to register as a sexual offender.

According to court records, McElhatton received multiple digital images and videos of child pornography. A routine security check at a Grand Chute motel led to the discovery of child pornography on McElhatton’s cell phone.

McElhatton was previously convicted in Wisconsin state courts for similar crimes involving child pornography.

The case was investigated by the Grand Chute Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Community Corrections. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse that was launched in May 2006.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

Luxemburg-Casco earns big North Eastern win over Freedom

Timber Rattlers have fans with masks as an option

Bay Port's Baranczyk wins third state title, Pirates fall stroke short of team championship