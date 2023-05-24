BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man with warrants out for his arrest suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing the car into a tree while trying to escape the police in southern Wisconsin.

Officers with the Beaver Dam Police Department attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Wednesday afternoon after being made aware of it by a license plate-reading camera.

The vehicle allegedly sped off on U.S. Highway 151 near County Highway W in the Township of Beaver Dam. Officers followed closely at a high rate of speed for a short period of time until they lost sight of the vehicle, thus, terminating the pursuit.

Shortly after, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a single-vehicle crash involving a tree on Well Road near County Highway G in the Town of Lowell. Authorities quickly confirmed that the vehicle involved in the pursuit and in the crash were the same.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Pao Yang of Appleton, was arrested and taken via Flight for Life to a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The vehicle Yang allegedly stole was a rental car, and the vehicle was equipped with an electronic license plate flipper.

Yang was arrested for Operating while Intoxicated, and this incident continues to be investigated by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Local 5 News will update this if any additional information is made available.