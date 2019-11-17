Appleton march to bring awareness to youth homelessness

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) More than four million children, nationally, experience homelessness.

November is runaway and homeless youth prevention month and one local group looks to shed some light on this problem.

Youth on the Move marched to bring awareness to the more than 240 homeless students in Appleton Area School District.

As of April 2019, there were a total of 240 students in the district that were identified as homeless during the 2018-2019 academic year, according to the Appleton Area School District’s data on homeless youth.

To bring more awareness to the National Runaway and Homeless Youth Prevention Month, the City of Appleton will light up certain parts of the city in green, including the Houdini Plaza fountain and Jones Park.

This is the color symbolizing youth homelessness, for the month of November.

Students become homeless or run away to escape poverty, abuse, or family rejection

Katie Van Groll is the Runaway & Homeless Youth Director for the Boy and Girls Club of the Fox Valley.

She hopes this march will force residents to see this hidden issue, “November is runaway and homeless youth prevention month. We felt it was important to bring awareness in our community, to all of the youth that don’t have warm places to go and so we are trying to bring the community together to inform other people of ways that we can help”.

Youth on the move plans to hold their second march next year.

For the first time in ten years, the exterior lights on the Trout Museum of Art will also be changed to green which is the color that symbolizes youth homelessness.