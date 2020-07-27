FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton mayor celebrates Valley Transit, anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford celebrated Valley Transit with a proclamation dedicated to its commitment to people with disabilities.

Mayor Woodford also announced that July 26 would be a holiday in the City of Appleton to recognize the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The mayor says Valley Transit has taken big steps toward making the Fox Valley accessible.

“We have full participation, equal opportunity, everyone whether they’re in a wheelchair or with a cane or they have eye issues, they have a way to be in employment,” Joe Martin, Appleton’s District 4 Alderperson, tells WFRV Local 5.

Valley Transit services communities from Appleton to Fox Crossing and all over the Fox Valley area.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah

WIAA delays some fall sports amid pandemic

WIAA makes decision to delay some fall sports amid pandemic

Booyah bats come to life early in 3-2 win over La Crosse

Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

Lakeland's Sobieski gets "second season" with Blue Ribbons

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More