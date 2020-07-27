Appleton mayor celebrates Valley Transit, anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford celebrated Valley Transit with a proclamation dedicated to its commitment to people with disabilities.

Mayor Woodford also announced that July 26 would be a holiday in the City of Appleton to recognize the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The mayor says Valley Transit has taken big steps toward making the Fox Valley accessible.

“We have full participation, equal opportunity, everyone whether they’re in a wheelchair or with a cane or they have eye issues, they have a way to be in employment,” Joe Martin, Appleton’s District 4 Alderperson, tells WFRV Local 5.

Valley Transit services communities from Appleton to Fox Crossing and all over the Fox Valley area.

