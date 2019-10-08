Appleton Mayor discusses proposed 2020 budget, Imagine Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Mayor Tim Hanna stopped by Local 5 This Morning on Tuesday for his Community Update to discuss the city’s 2020 budget, and Imagine Fox Cities.

Hanna says that the budget will contain $190 million, and includes no major cuts. Instead, Hanna says this budget contains ways to improve the quality of life for the city’s residents.

“We have money every single year to repair fences and repair concrete in our parks. Next year, we’re spending over $600,000 to replace all the police body cams and tasers. It’s important to keep up on all of those things,” Hanna said.

If you would like to review the budget for yourself, click here.

Hanna then talked about the Imagine Fox Cities initiative.

“This is such a cool effort that’s going on,” Hanna said. “It’s led by a number of community leaders. They’re asking, ‘what do you imagine the Fox Cities to be? Not just for our children, but for our children’s children.'”

Hanna said that conversations have been happening with these leaders and diverse groups in the community for the past 6 to 8 months. A survey wrapped up asking the public what they would like to see moving forward, and last Wednesday the results were discussed.

“There were over 350 people that showed up to this gathering,” Hanna said. “We’ll have more conversations going ahead. It’s about imaging the Fox Cities to be a place where everybody’s well-being is taken care of, where everybody feels like they belong.”

To learn more about the Imagine Fox Cities, click here.

