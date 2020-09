KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) - Wisconsin and local jurisdictions within the state will receive $41 million in grant awards to "address a surge in community violence and ongoing civil unrest," according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

President Donald Trump visited Kenosha Tuesday where he announced the grant awards, which will support community-based crime-fighting initiatives, local victim service programs, and the hiring and training of law enforcement officers and prosecutors.