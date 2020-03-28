Mayor Hanna endorses Jake Woodford for next mayor of Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday, Jake Woodford’s campaign announced that Appleton Mayor Timothy Hanna, has endorsed Jake Woodford to be the next mayor of Appleton.

Woodford’s campaign notes Mayor Hanna said, “As fate would have it, the City of Appleton will be electing a new Mayor in the middle of a crisis. That’s why it’s important to understand there is one candidate with incident management training and experience leading in crisis – Jake Woodford.”

Hanna continues, “This election is not about the past; it’s about having the skills to manage our current health emergency as well as having a vision for keeping Appleton on a positive path forward.”

In response to Mayor Hanna’s alleged endorsement, Woodford says, “I am honored that he has endorsed me to succeed him. We are at a pivotal moment for our city; I appreciate Mayor Hanna’s trust in me to lead our city through the current crisis and deliver on the shared aspirations of Appletonians in the future.”

In addition to Mayor Timothy Hanna, Woodford’s campaign reports to also been endorsed by, Plumbers & Steamfitters UA Local 400, Co-Founder of Mile of Music, Cory Chisel, Former State Assemblyperson for District 54, Penny Bernard Schaber, and Co-Leader of the Coordinating Committee for Imagine Fox Cities, Walt Rugland.

Appleton’s Mayoral Elections will be on April 7.

To learn more about Jake Woodford and his campaign for mayor of Appleton, visit www.jakewoodford.com.