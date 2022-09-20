GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News Tuesday morning for a community update.

On the show, he talked about the return of one of the best festivals in northeast Wisconsin, Octoberfest.

“It’s been a couple of years so we’re shaking off the Octoberfest cobwebs,” said Woodford. “We’re really excited to be working with our partners at Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce and all the event sponsors that worked together to put this on.”

Octoberfest has been canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with a lack of volunteers, shortage of vendors, and worker shortages.

Octoberfest is scheduled to have thousands of people descend on downtown Appleton on Saturday, September 24.

Woodford explained the City of Appleton’s plan to provide an ample amount of parking for the event, which is in high demand in the downtown area.

“We’re working with Valley Transit to provide reduced fare rides for everybody so they’ll be offering 25-cent fares on all regular routes and that start’s on Friday at 3:45 p.m.,” said Woodford.

Woodford and city officials are excited about the upcoming event and are expecting a big return to northeast Wisconsin, but are posting an important reminder.

“Please don’t drink and drive,” added Woodford. “Take advantage of the opportunities either with Valley Transit or with rideshare services to avoid drinking and driving. It’s ok if you have to leave your car in the ramp overnight, we’d prefer that over you driving so please don’t drink and drive.”

“We look forward to seeing everyone this weekend,” exclaimed Woodford.