GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 News on Tuesday morning for this week’s Community Update.

Woodford and Local 5’s Chelly Boutott and Kaitlin Corbett discussed everything Appleton residents need to know heading into November’s Election.

“As a good reminder, check out myvotewi.gov, they have lots of information including your registration status, you can see a sample ballot, and find your polling location,” explained Woodford.

The city of Appleton is offering in-person absentee voting at City Hall on the 6th floor. Those interested in this style of voting can click here to find out the times officials are allowing.

Woodford also expanded on the 2023 city budget and the challenges those in Appleton are facing.

“Extraordinary inflation in the economy, everyone is feeling the effects of that,” said Woodford. “Local government unfortunately doesn’t operate in a vacuum so we’re subject to the effects of inflation that everyone is and that’s driving up our costs of delivering services to the communities.”

Finally, Woodford explained how the fall leaf collection is different in Appleton than in years past.

“We’re in the process of rolling out a new vacuum collection system,” stated Woodford. “There’s a vacuum on a truck that collects the leaves rather than the way we used to do it.”

Woodford continued on to say that Appleton residents should be expecting a postcard in the mail explaining the process of the fall leaf collection within the next few weeks.