GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday to talk to Kaitlin Corbett about the city’s plan to expand Valley Transit.

Officials are looking to expand the facility, and the public will be able to have the opportunity to give their input on the situation.

“Public input is so important any time we’re talking about public facilities and the future of our communities,” explained Woodford.

There will be an opportunity for the public to learn a little more information regarding Valley Transit from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“What we’re thinking about is sort of a drive-thru transit center,” said Woodford. Basically, we enclose the platform space, and then on the upper floors, we’re thinking about a residential component to that development.”

Another major project Woodford discussed was the Appleton Library, which is set to undergo redevelopment.

Bids have been received to build the library but were rejected by the city as the asking price was too high to fit within the budget.

“At this point, we have to rethink scope a little bit to make sure that we appropriately scale the project to the budget, and that has been sort of a sliding scale over the course of the last couple of years,” said Woodford.

Woodford continued on to tell Local 5 News that the library will probably look a little bit different than the initial renderings that were released to the public.

Fall leaf collection in Appleton is also in its final week, and Mayor Woodford had a couple of reminders he’d like to push to community members.

“We’re not doing the large trash item collection over the winter,” stated Woodford. “That allows our team to focus on snow and ice removal over the course of the winter, so again, check your public works guides or Appleton.org if you have questions.”

For more community updates on Local 5 News, be sure to check out our community tab here.