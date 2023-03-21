GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by the Local 5 News studio to talk about an update on the lane configuration to College Avenue, a friendly competition for a good cause with the De Pere mayor, and the upcoming Toward One Wisconsin conference.

When Mayor Woodford last stopped by Local 5, the plans for College Avenue needed to be approved by a committee. Mayor Woodford says the committee voted unanimously to approve the proposal and it will now be taken in front of the council for approval.

“We are Moving our way through the process,” Mayor Woodford continued, “The council has asked many questions about this project, gotten a lot of input from the community, and I expect that they will make an informed vote when they take it up on April 5th.”

As for the MS Awareness City Challenge, Mayor Woodford says it is a challenge between himself and the Mayor of De Pere. Both cities are raising money for those with multiple sclerosis. He says the loser or mayor of the city who raises the least amount of money has to sing at the other city’s walk event.

“We look forward to welcoming Mayor Boyd to Appleton and we can’t wait to hear him sing.” -Mayor Woodford

Mayor Woodford then spoke about the upcoming Toward One Wisconsin conference saying the conference series is used to focus on diversity and inclusion. He says Appleton is really excited to host the conference and it will happen from April 25-26 at the Hilton in downtown Appleton.