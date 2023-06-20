GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford stopped by the Local Five studio on Tuesday to discuss various updates throughout the city including the Appleton Public Library, the Wisconsin Shared Revenue Bill, the College Avenue lane reconfiguration, and the Fox Commons.

In regards to the Appleton Public Library, Mayor Woodford tells Local Five that a bid for the library was approved Monday night by the finance committee and will now be voted on by the council Wednesday night.

“This was a really important step in the library project. We opened bids last week on Thursday and we were pleased to bring forward a recommendation for approval that is on budget.”

The Mayor added that, with council approval, he’d like to get construction started on this project as soon as possible.

As for the new Wisconsin shared revenue Bill, Mayor Woodford says the bill has been years in the making.

“For a long time, local government funding in Wisconsin has been broken and communities like Appleton have really suffered as a result. We’ve had to borrow more from maintaining our infrastructure and it’s put increasing strain on our municipal budget.”

He then adds that the city of Appleton is grateful for the increase in shared revenue, but, as with any compromise, there are always gives and takes, and there are some things in the bill he says he may have done differently if it was up to him.

In a project that has been talked about for months, Mayor Woodford says the council has approved the reconfigurations of lanes on College Avenue and they also approved a contract to do the needed painting.

He says the project will officially get started sometime after the Fourth of July holiday and that it should only take a few days to complete.

As for the City Center Plaza, or what’s now being called the Fox Commons, the Mayor says the area is meant to help make an active community hub downtown.

“This is a great thing for the community. It’ll create more vibrancy and a better connection between college avenue and that neighborhood to the north.”