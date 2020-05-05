Appleton mayor making staffing changes, communications coordinator leaving after six years

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chad Doran will no longer serve as the communications coordinator for the City of Appleton after the city’s newest mayor in nearly 25 years took over in April.

Doran says Mayor Jacob Woodford “has decided to take communications in a different direction.”

“It is bittersweet, as I and many others have spent the last six years working hard to help this organization build a true communications program for the City,” he goes on to say. “I truly enjoyed this job and the challenges it brought, every single day. But at the same time, an amazing group of people at the City will carry on that work.”

Doran has served the City of Appleton for six years. He announced his run for the city’s mayoral seat in early November but lost out to Jim Clemons and recently-elected Mayor Woodford.

