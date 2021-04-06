Appleton Mayor spring election, Bird Scooters in latest Community Update

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford joined Local 5 to talk about multiple topics including the upcoming spring election and a new solar-powered cellphone charging station.

Mayor Woodford talked about the spring election that starts April 6, and that the polls open at 7:00 a.m. Mayor Woodford says local residents can expect to see statewide races, alderman district races and an advisory referendum for non-partisan redistricting for Appleton.

Less turnout is also expected when compared to the presidential elections, but Mayor Woodford also said that all polling locations are open.

With Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate being repealed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court, municipalities are reacting to that decision differently and Mayor Woodford talked about Appleton’s response. Mayor Woodford said that Appleton is going to continue to encourage everyone to wear a mask.

Mayor Woodford also mentioned that the vaccine clinic in Appleton has administered over 18,000 vaccine doses so far and still has appointments available.

A new mode of transportation could be making its way to Appleton, as Mayor Woodford talked about the electric Bird Scooters potentially arriving. Mayor Woodford says there will be a trial for the Bird Scooters, and the trial run will gather feedback and then a decision will be made.

The CEO of the company is also an Appleton North graduate and has been in contact with getting the scooters to the city, according to Mayor Woodford.

A solar-powered cellphone charging station has debuted at the Appleton Library. The station is installed now, and Mayor Woodford says it offers a spot for people to charge up their phones in a busy area of Appleton.